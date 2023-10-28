The new sectoral agreement for members of the police force is a testament to the government’s recognition of the crucial role played by the members of our police in maintaining public order and security.

The new investment for the coming five years is not just another agreement but a significant step forward in improving the conditions and rights of nearly 2,000 police officers.

It is also part of the government’s efforts to create an environment encouraging youngsters to consider a career in the police force.

Members of the police force are more than aware that this government kept its word and opened the doors to give them the right to set up and join a union.

It was this government that kept its promise to improve police officers’ work conditions, ensuring timely payment for overtime and extra duties and not waiting aeons to get paid (if at all).

This government awarded members of the police force compensation for extra hours worked beyond the standard 40-hour workweek.

The new sectoral agreement paves the way for the introduction of financial incentives for career development, specialised training and tasks to create a more professional police force and make it easier for officers to progress in their careers.

The new agreement also introduces various allowances and bonuses, such as a special duty allowance and a disturbance allowance for specific grades. Furthermore, financial compensation is provided to officers who use their personal equipment during duty.

The government’s actions reflect its acknowledgement of the police force’s contribution to upholding law and order. The police force members genuinely deserve these improvements and the government is committed to continue strengthening the police.

We must recognise that our police force members are the backbone of our society and we must provide them with the necessary support and resources to carry out their duties effectively.

The new sectoral agreement is a significant investment in our police force, and we must continue to invest in them to ensure the security and well-being of our communities.

Byron Camilleri

The government’s commitment to recognising the importance of human resources in ensuring the country’s security is a testament to its dedication to the welfare of our citizens.

Byron Camilleri is Minister for Home Affairs.