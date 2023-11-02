Seventy-five years ago, a tragic accident in the channel separating Malta from Gozo claimed the lives of 23 Gozitans who were returning home after a day in Malta. As we remember this sombre event, it is essential to reflect not only on the past but also on the present and future of Gozo.

This commemoration serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges Gozitans face, struggling to assert their rights as Maltese and Europeans while navigating the complexities of double insularity. It’s a reminder that there’s much work to be done and it’s time to acknowledge the potential of Gozo, a region which is not given the attention it deserves.

Gozo has a long history of resilience and tenacity. Despite its isolation, the Gozitans have shown remarkable strength, contributing significantly to Malta’s culture and economy. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that Gozo’s potential remains largely untapped and there’s an urgency to invest in its growth.

There are a number of areas which are in need of investment.

A modern healthcare infrastructure: One glaring need in Gozo is a modern hospital. The existing facility lacks essential services, forcing many Gozitans to travel to Malta for basic medical needs. By investing in a state-of-the-art hospital, Gozo can not only provide for its residents but also serve as a regional healthcare hub, benefitting the entire country.

Enhanced transport connectivity: A comprehensive transport network is essential for Gozo’s growth. Imagine an underground rail system connecting Gozo to the airport and key locations on the island of Malta. This would greatly alleviate the transportation challenges, making it easier for people to move, work and access services. This not only enhances transport connectivity but it could significantly avoid traffic congestion and reduce air pollution, leading to a more sustainable environment.

Regional airport development: A regional airport in Gozo for small aircraft would improve accessibility between the islands and open up opportunities as a hub for European flights. This investment would not only benefit Gozo but also bolster Malta’s position as a travel destination and business gateway.

Preserving natural beauty: The pristine seas surrounding Gozo are a valuable resource. By investing in cleaner seas and sustainable tourism practices, Gozo can attract eco-conscious tourists who will appreciate the untouched natural beauty the island has to offer.

Tourism infrastructure: Gozo’s potential as a tourist destination is immense. By developing tourist facilities, the island can attract visitors, create jobs and stimulate its economy. To achieve this, focusing on sustainable tourism and making Gozo an exclusive destination could be beneficial.

It’s crucial to acknowledge that Gozo’s potential remains largely untapped - Noel Formosa

The authorities should invest more in sustainable development, improve transportation and promote investment in a variety of accommodation options including eco-resorts. Above all the Planning Authority should encourage the development of accommodation that blends with the island’s natural surroundings.

Promoting green transportation: Encouraging the use of alternative energy vehicles would not only contribute to cleaner air but also reduce Gozo’s carbon footprint and make it more attractive as an ecological destination. This aligns with broader global efforts to combat climate change.

Investing in Gozo is not just about benefiting Gozitans; it is about investing in a better life for all Maltese citizens. Gozo has the potential to become a significant contributor to Malta’s economy, enriching the country’s cultural tapestry and ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their location, receives the services and opportunities they deserve.

Commemorating the tragic accident which took place 75 years ago is not just a solemn occasion, it is an opportunity to reflect on the past and envision a brighter future. Gozo’s potential is vast and, with the right investment and policies, it can emerge as a thriving region.

Let us not accept complacency or the belief that it is not viable to develop Gozo further. Instead, let us see Gozo as a valuable asset, a place where dreams can be realised and where the potential of the island and its people can be fully unleashed.

Noel Formosa

It’s high time to invest in Gozo’s future and secure a better life for all Maltese and Gozitans alike.

Noel Formosa is the mayor of San Lawrenz and vice president of the Gozo Region.