In recent years, financial literacy, the online availability of information and an increasing quality of life have contributed towards more people making investments.

Yet this has not made investing hard-earned money easier – a degree of advice and knowledge remains critical in making sure that risk is reduced and that investments bear fruit.

It is for this reason that APS Bank is organising a series of sessions – to increase awareness about certain key topics, while helping people become more fluent in the world of investment. This is just one element from the strategy that APS Bank has adopted in recent years – which also included the launch of the Individual and Occupational Pension Schemes and the setting up of another sub-fund with the objective of investing in global equities.

“The APS Investment Chats consist of five sessions – with each session tackling topical investment subjects,” said Noel McCarthy, Chief Investment Officer at APS Bank. “Each session will be delivered by experts in the field and at the end of each session the viewers will have the opportunity to submit their questions online. The presenters or the panel will then be answering these questions.”

The APS Investment Chats will be held online daily between July 5-9. Starting at 6pm, each session will run for around 40 minutes. Those interested can join the sessions by registering at apsbank.com.mt/chats. Once registered, participants will receive an e-mail with a link to join the Chat on the day. Registration is free and one can join as many sessions as they please.

For more information visit https://apsbank.com.mt/chats.

