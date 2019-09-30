The last few years have seen a massive flow of direct foreign investment in various industries in Malta, including e-gaming and financial services. To cope with this economic expansion the government’s primary strategy was to open wide the doors for foreign workers to fill in the vacancies that locals could not fill either because of insufficient experience or limited supply of local workers.

The effects of this phenomenon have drawn comments from various employers’ organisations, including the Malta Hotels and Restaurant Association and the Malta Employers’ Association. Wage inflation pressures are becoming more pressing especially since foreign workers are finding the cost of renting property is eating up a significant part of their wages.

The government seems to have given up on investing more in local workers, especially those performing critical work in the public sector. Our public health system would be on the verge of collapse were it not for the mass employment of medical, paramedical and auxiliary staff in our hospitals and health centres.

Local healthcare workers face increasing pressure as the workload brought about by the increase in residents and the ageing population demand increases substantially. However, the working conditions of healthcare workers remain inadequate as the inflow of foreign workers reduces their negotiating power with their employers.

The same situation is erupting in the educational sector. The neglect of the educational authorities to the plight of educators in the past several years partly explains the achievement failures of our educational system. Rather than work with educators to improve motivation and working conditions, the government is now resorting to importing foreign teachers. It is not surprising that teachers’ unions claim that this is the wrong strategy for the long term success of education in Malta.

The police and the armed forces are other sections of public sector workers that are invaluable for the well-being of society. However, they are often exploited by not being given working conditions that motivate them to give their best to the country. The problems in this sector are not caused so much by the importation of foreign labour, but by the attitude of policymakers to take for granted the work of our men and women in uniform.

The Prime Minister is known not to believe much in long-term economic planning. Short-term objectives for promoting economic growth at all costs often prevent the implementation of sustainable strategies to invest in our people to help them achieve their career ambitions and enjoy the respect that comes from knowing that the community appreciates their commitment to their public service.

Believing in people goes beyond lip service to the importance of human resources in any economic activity. It is about providing the resources to help people grow and achieve their full potential through training, mentoring and rewarding excellent performance.

Those working in the public service, unfortunately, suffer from a widely held perception that they are unproductive and not worthy of the same level of respect and appreciation as those working in the private sector. This mindset is dangerous as it perpetuates a stigma on dedicated public servants like healthcare workers, educators and the police and armed forces.

The message of employers’ associations and the public to the government is to invest more in our people by improving their working conditions.