Last December 17, the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) awarded MeDirect Bank Malta the Equality Mark Certification, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment towards equality at work and in the way the bank deals with its clients and stakeholders.

The Equality Mark is awarded by the NCPE with the support of the European Social Fund (ESF), by identifying and awarding organisations that have demonstrated to be true equal opportunities employers.

This was not the proverbial destination – but a journey which started since the bank’s inception. In fact, over the past years, MeDirect Bank Malta has embarked on various initiatives aimed at promoting equality.

Moreover, the bank has always adhered to equality principles in all its processes and policies, especially when related to recruitment and career development opportunities. Indeed, MeDirect Malta currently has 222 employees, of which 126 – or 57 per cent – are female.

Francesca Farrugia, Senior HR Manager

What were your main aims when you joined MeDirect?

One of the main reasons why I joined MeDirect was to be part of a team of other like-minded individuals with whom I could share and discuss ideas. My main role at the time was to implement an HR management system – this was a project I had never worked on and was aligned with my goals of gaining exposure in different areas of HR.

How has your career developed since then?

Since joining I have worked in all areas of HR, both locally as well as in our office in the UK and Belgium – this gave me direct international exposure and helped me progress to being the Senior HR Manager of the team in three years. In the past year I have been more involved in the strategic aspect HR together with the Group Head of the department, which is an aspect of HR which is crucial to the day-to-day running and pushing the department forward.

How important is it for any business to invest in its people, regardless of age and gender?

Diversity is crucial in how we operate and how we make sure the Bank operates. It is hard to question something which you feel is irrelevant to any decision made. When a person is chosen for a role, it is never dependent on their age or gender but is based on knowledge, experience and attitude.

MeDirect is a relatively young bank – has this played to your advantage in your career path?

This was one of the main advantages since when working in a young organisation you get exposure which you otherwise might not have obtained due to lack of experience – you are given the opportunity to prove yourself and your worth.

Veronica Barbara, Manager – IT Security

What were your main aims when you joined MeDirect?

When I joined MeDirect, my main aim was to kick-start a career in the financial services sector, this being one of the most valuable industries for the Maltese economy.

How has your career developed since then?

I initially joined as an IT Operations Officer within the IT department and eventually moved on to manage teams in the IT Services and Infrastructure departments, and nowadays form part of the IT Security department. Over the years, I gained both technical and soft skills which helped me advance my career.

How important is it for any business to invest in its people, regardless of age and gender?

People are a business’s most crucial resource, and investing in them, irrespective of their age and gender, is paramount to the business’s success. Having a mix of different genders and ages will contribute towards a variety of skills which are all beneficial to business.

MeDirect is a relatively young bank – has this played to your advantage in your career path?

Working at MeDirect has proved to be advantageous towards my career progression as it greatly aided me to develop my abilities, especially when it comes to problem-solving, planning and coming up with effective innovative ideas and measures when faced with challenges which are brought about from our evolving, dynamic environment, especially with MeDirect being Malta’s leading digital bank.

MarijaFenech, Senior Manager – Risk Analytics

What were your main aims when you joined MeDirect?

Eight years ago, when I joined MeDirect, my main aim was to have a career in the banking sector. At the time, the bank was still relatively new and not well known locally – however it had big plans to grow both locally and internationally and I felt like it was a very good opportunity for me to kick-start my career in this industry. And I must say, I do not regret it!

How has your career developed since then?

I am lucky to have had the opportunity to work with dedicated and talented colleagues who have guided me on this journey from the first day I joined. I now lead a team within the Risk department and deal with a number of internal and external stakeholders including the board and the bank’s supervisors. Working in a dynamic environment with colleagues across three countries has helped me develop both on a professional and personal level.

How important is it for any business to invest in its people, regardless of age and gender?

I think it is vital for any business to invest in its people as this leads to motivated and dedicated employees, which in turn fosters employee loyalty. Employees should be supported and respected regardless of their gender, age, race, nationality, religion or any other diverse characteristic, that makes them themselves for that matter.

The financial services industry is still heavily represented by men, especially in leadership roles. I find women at the most senior leadership positions can be an inspiration to other women as they step up in their career. In fact, I’m proud to be working in an institution which has a number of women in senior positions including members of the board who no doubt contribute to a diversity of thoughts and thus to better decisions.

MeDirect is a relatively young bank – has this played to your advantage in your career path?

Definitely. The bank was much smaller when I joined and I have therefore been part of a variety of initiatives and projects which I wouldn’t have experienced in a bigger and more mature institution.

Caroline Grech, Senior Manager – Regulatory Compliance

What were your main aims when you joined MeDirect?

I was working in another bank in Gozo, when I found out that MeDirect (Mediterranean Bank at the time) was going to extend their branch network to Gozo. Moving to a bank which was still considered small at the time, was not an easy decision but definitely one of the best decisions I have ever taken. My main aim was to use my knowledge to contribute to and be part a growing and evolving bank. This was nine years ago – since then it has been an exciting journey of change, development and success. I’m now proud to say that I’m one of the longest standing employees of MeDirect.

How has your career developed since then?

I believe hard work and determination should always be appreciated and rewarded. Sure enough, MeDirect has invested in me and repeatedly given me the opportunity to progress and grow both professionally and personally while reinforcing my loyalty towards the bank. This motivates me to push myself further in reaching my goals and ambitions.

How important is it for any business to invest in its people, regardless of age and gender?

Any business aiming for excellence should invest on an ongoing basis in its employees who ultimately drive the business. Four years ago, I opted to take a year off work after my son was born. While out on maternity leave, an opportunity came about within the compliance department, and notwithstanding the fact I was on maternity leave and planning to return on reduced hours, the selection process was a fair one and I was selected to join Compliance, where I still work today.

MeDirect is a relatively young bank – has this played to your advantage in your career path?

Most definitely. Being part of a young, ambitious and very dynamic bank has proved to be challenging at times but very rewarding. The main advantage of being part of a young bank is that you get involved in many new and interesting initiatives, building knowledge and experience as you move along, which in turn works in your favour in executing your tasks more efficiently and effectively. Not to mention, the colleagues who have over the years become very close friends whom I cherish very much.

Noelene Mangion, Senior Manager – Private Clients

What were your main aims when you joined MeDirect?

I joined MeDirect nine years ago when the Bank operated as Mediterranean Bank. I’ve always had a passion in dealing with clients no matter the circumstances, and MeDirect gave me this opportunity to continue to foster its clients, while at the same time it trusted me with the challenging role of managing different clusters of its network locally. So, I’m grateful that MeDirect saw the potential in me nine years ago as a young woman to lead a team with the objective to develop the business in such a competitive market.

How has your career developed since then?

I saw the bank evolving and growing throughout the years and that led to my career developing accordingly. I recall that, back then, we were a handful of colleagues in my department and while we were extremely busy with the opening and processing of bank accounts, we were still meeting and sitting round boardroom tables discussing and setting up procedures to enhance and facilitate our systems, while in other meetings we would be discussing the business plans the bank had in the pipeline.

Medirect cultivates an agile approach, where both the employees and its clients are truly valuable and being given priority – this is a quality which I have always treasured.

How important is it for any business to invest in its people, regardless of age and gender?

My reluctance to work with a bank back then was my perception of rigidity, bureaucratic, hierarchical and old-school traits – however, I must admit that MeDirect proved me wrong. I do embrace the cosmopolitan environment that we have, the fact that working hard is being noticed and rewarded no matter the age, culture or gender and most of all the Bank’s adaptability and flexibility to change which served us very well when faced with the pandemic in March last year - in a matter of days each and every one of us was provided with all the necessary tools and equipment to work safely and remotely from home.

MeDirect is a relatively young bank – has this played to your advantage in your career path?

Definitely and actually, this was one of the reasons why I was interested in joining MeDirect at the time. I have seen the Bank grow from a headcount of around 30 to more than 200 employees today. We are surely not at saturation point, indeed MeDirect is still very energised and ambitious to continue growing even further and I must say, I always felt very much in synch and willing to continue learning and developing in such an evolving financial world.

Ritianne Abela, Head – Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Governance

What were your main aims when you joined MeDirect?

I wanted to get out of my comfort zone from my previous employment and to continue broadening my experience within the financial services industry.

How has your career developed since then?

I started as an officer and today I am a Head responsible for a team of four people.

How important is it for any business to invest in its people, regardless of age and gender?

I give a lot of importance to attitude and willingness to learn, and I think that investing in those people who have those qualities can only motivate your people more to give you their utmost, which in return will impact positively the overall performance of the team.

MeDirect is a relatively young bank – has this played to your advantage in your career path?

Yes it did. I love the dynamic international environment where there is always something new happening.

Ingrid Micallef, Senior Manager – Products and Marketing (Malta)

What were your main aims when you joined MeDirect?

After having worked with established banks for seven years, I decided to join MeDirect eight years ago. At that time, the bank was still a relatively small one and I chose to make the move given that the company was a young, dynamic one and based on meritocracy.

How has your career developed since then?

I joined the bank as a Customer Relationship Officer and within a few months I was assigned to be the Projects Coordinator within the Consumer Banking Team, which gave me a lot of exposure in learning the ins and outs of the work other teams performed. Within the span of two years, I was promoted to Branch Manager giving me additional experience and knowledge in managing a team and participating in strategic discussions. After three years in the role, I joined the team responsible for Wealth Products within the banking group and I am now leading the products and marketing teams in Malta.

How important is it for any business to invest in its people, regardless of age and gender?

Throughout this period working at MeDirect, I genuinely believe that this organisation functions based on one’s merits, irrespective of age, gender, nationality, or any other social factors. This diversity helps organisations make better decisions and helps people grow, both personally and professionally.

MeDirect is a relatively young bank – has this played to your advantage in your career path?

Definitely, it has. MeDirect has opened a lot of doors for me and I feel that during my time here, I have developed a number of skills and obtained knowledge in a number of different areas within the banking industry.