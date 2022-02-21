The beauty of seaside localities such as Buġibba, Qawra and St Paul’s Bay are often overlooked, according to Frank Salt Real Estate.

However, the agency notes that the area is hugely popular with locals, expats and tourists alike and that very few places offer tranquility, access to spectacular bays, magical scenery, picturesque promenades, water sports and a vibrant nightlife – all in one − besides a superb seafront property selection to match, catering for all budgets.

Frank Salt Real Estate has launched its own seafront properties brochure, which encompasses a hand-picked collection ranging from luxury apartments and designer homes to holiday apartments, buy-to-lets and off-plan units currently available in this area.

They all have one thing in common – they all offer spectacular settings with stunning sea views. All amenities are within easy walking distance and one can simply enjoy watching time go by from a scenic front terrace.

This area has also recently undergone some embellishment projects, which have made it attractive for investors to own property for investment purposes or simply as a holiday home. Seafront property is always sought after and prices are rising due to limited supply. A good number of luxury developments are also in the pipeline.

Since St Paul’s Bay and the surrounding area appeals to foreigners all year round, a good rental property would be suitable for both long lets and holiday rentals, the real estate agency notes.

“These localities have everything going for them,” Patrick Xuereb, Frank Salt’s north regional manager, says.

“Boasting of a lovely long stretch of promenade along the coast, with a variety of restaurants and hotels dotted along the way, all amenities within walking distance and situated close to Malta’s best beaches, it is no surprise that property here appreciates in value and rental property achieves good rental returns.”

For more information about these seafront properties, download Frank Salt Real Estate’s brochure on https://franksalt.com.mt/seafront-spb or call on 9947 4942.