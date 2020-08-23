ĠEM16+ provides another opportunity for students to obtain their O-levels or improve their grades

Students who have finished compulsory education and possess a school-leaving certificate (Secondary School Certificate and Profile) or have sat for the O-levels or their resits, or have a good foundation of the taught subjects and would like to further their academic pursuit, can apply for ĠEM16+, an educational programme offered by the Ministry for Education and Employment.

The programme provides an opportunity for students to further their academic studies over a year and includes a stipend. It leads to the O-level examinations (SEC). By means of a supplementary curriculum, teachers may focus on the students’ individual needs.

ĠEM16+ holds classes of not more than 16 students. The small number in each class allows for each student to attain support and individual attention from the centre’s staff members. This encourages the students to believe in themselves and become aware of their skills.

The curricular programme

Students are expected to follow a curricular programme in the following areas, which includes physical education and PSCD together with SEC examination preparation in Maltese, English, mathematics and physics or biology or ECDL.

Students who are already in possession of the SEC exam in a subject from the previous list, with a mark between 1 and 5, will be exempted from the respective lessons. However, one can opt to dedicate this time to improve one’s current grade. Additionally, such students may be able to attend other subject lessons instead of the ones they are excused from.

Studying and assessment

The programme starts with a screening exercise in order to classify each student’s needs for every subject. A corresponding strategy is devised, whereby emphasis is placed on pertinent needs. Continuous assessment takes place throughout the course and it is based on established objectives with the purpose of achieving the required progress. All this is done by means of different methods depending on the students’ identified needs by each teacher in the different departments. Mock examinations are held during the month of March, which serve the purpose of a summative assessment. They also make part of the formative assessment, whereby together with their teachers, students may analyse these exams to fulfil their concluding preparations towards the SEC examinations. The final ĠEM16+ certificate comprises the continuous assessment, the student’s executive functioning skills and the mock examination results.

Continuous assessment takes place throughout the course

Programme recognition

The ĠEM16+ programme is recognised by MCAST and ITS at levels 2 and 3 within the Malta Qualifications Framework. This recognition presents stronger prospects for ĠEM16+ students to undertake the vocational route if this proves to be their choice.

Pastoral care team

At ĠEM16+, students will encounter a pastoral care team that consists of guidance teachers and mentors who help each student by providing individual attention according to each student’s needs.

Attendance

All the students receive a stipend and regular attendance is therefore expected.

The academic year

The academic year follows the state secondary schools’ calendar, the only difference being that at ĠEM16+, it commences at the beginning of October, following the publication of the SEC resit results. A number of short courses and activities are held after the May SEC examination session, which reinforce the students’ educational, personal and social progress.

Uniform

Although no uniform is required and students are free to express themselves through their clothing and other accessories, students are expected to wear appropriate attire.

Free time

Utilising one’s free time in a wise manner is acknowledged by ĠEM16+. The centre’s professional community organises events for students, including physical activities during break with the use of the existent facilities. These include a youth hub where one can find a canteen and appropriate games, a fitness centre for those who wish to do physical exercises, a football ground equipped with synthetic turf and a food lab for those who would like to learn skills for life. A library and appropriate areas for studying are also available.

Application forms can found online at education.gov.mt/ gem16plus or can be collected both from the Ġużè Ellul Mercer School in Gżira or from the Ministry for Education and Employment in Floriana. These forms are to be submitted at the same centre in Gżira. (Provisional applications are adjusted once the SEC results are issued.) More information can be accessed from the Facebook page ĠEM16+ or by calling on 2598 3850.