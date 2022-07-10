My vision is to continue to build on the Chamber’s position as valued player and influencer in the business relationships in Malta and France in a landscape that is continuously evolving, says Joseph Bugeja, President of the Maltese-French Chamber of Commerce.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Maltese-French Chamber of Commerce and following several months of social hibernation, it gives me more pleasure than ever to, as president of the Chamber, to contribute to this year’s edition of Focus France.

As a voluntary team, our council has been an important loop in the business chain that has embraced the excellent relationships between the two States. Our chamber has continued to be a dynamic and relevant organisation that meets the needs of our members and leads on key issues during challenging times. More than ever, now it is the time to be positive. My vision is to continue to build on the Chamber’s position as valued player and influencer in the business relationships in Malta and France in a landscape that is continuously evolving.

Today we can proudly say that France and French companies play a significant role in the Maltese life. We also wish and work hard to ensure that Maltese companies in France can succeed in France. We embrace co-operation but we also need to encourage growth in both of these regions, and the Chamber is a valid contributor in making this happen.

The Chamber brings together companies and enterprises with interests in Malta and France to develop synergies and collaborative and innovative projects to enable the companies involved to take a leading position in their sector in Malta, France and internationally. The Chamber also facilitates networking and business partnerships and promotes bilateral relations between Malta and France.

The Chamber also facilitates networking and business partnerships and promotes bilateral relations between Malta and France

We also keep in contact with our members through our regular publications and communication channels. The newsletter, website and social media keeps our community informed about current events in Franco-Maltese economic relations, our events and the last updates on our members. They are also a mean of gaining in visibility for our members. The publications are shared all our members and partners to ensure your visibility with a specific clientele, made up mainly of business leaders and economic decision-makers.

The Chamber also organises several networking events to enable clusters and associations to interlink with the Maltese community and exchange best practices and experiences. Such interaction will strengthen and support the Maltese business community’s ability to smoothen the transition towards adoption of new regulations and policies that are constantly evolving all the time. We want our Chamber to meet the needs of our members and strive to lead on key issues that are most relevant to them.

Our close relationship with the Ambassador of France in Malta and Business France was instrumental to achieve our Chamber’s objectives. Working together as team with French Embassy’s officers, our Chamber’s staff and Council members strived to create the ideal working environment for business from both countries to flourish. We want to enable them to maximise on bilateral trade opportunities between our two countries. We also look forward to the opening of new opportunities and continue to make our Chamber a force in the Franco-Maltese business landscape.

We want to continue to build on the Chamber’s success stories and position the Chamber as a valued player and influencer in the business relationships between Malta and France. I want to ensure we understand the needs and interests of our members and be dynamic and agile in anticipation of the changing business environment. France and French companies play a big role in our Maltese life, and we aim to replicate this for the Maltese companies that have interests in investing in France.

We all know that one of our valued advantages as a Maltese business community is the ease of our relationships within our community as well as the decision-maker and the government. We aim to continue to support this by moving a step further and as a Chamber become more active in areas of interests of our members. We want to support further growth. We need to understand the needs and ideas of our members proactively and be dynamic and agile in anticipation of the changing business environment.

I would like, with the help of the excellent team at the Chamber, to continue to make this access easy and to facilitate our members and partners to business success. We appreciate each and everyone’s contribution as we continue to bring relevant topics, debates and matters to the fore. As we continue to grow in a number of ways as a chamber, I would encourage more new members and sponsors to embark this journey with us as we continue to be a compelling voice for the Franco-Maltese business community.

Finally, I would like to reiterate my gratitude to my colleague council members, members of the Chamber, as well as the supporting entities for their contribution throughout all these years. Notwithstanding our Chamber’s diminutive nature, and challenging moments we had to face over the past months, we are pleased to have somehow contributed to change the paradigm of our economic reality.