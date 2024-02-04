Over the past decade, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ has been dedicated to implementing the government’s national youth policies, with a focus on supporting the voluntary youth sector. This sector, a cornerstone in ensuring the well-being and development of young people in Malta, has been a key area of attention for the agency.

The current national youth policy ‘Towards 2030’, has eight strategic goals and accompanying action plans.

One of these strategic goals is to promote and facilitate cross-sectoral initiatives with the voluntary, state and private sectors that adopt an integrated and cohesive approach to meeting young people’s needs and fulfilling their aspirations. Expanding and further developing support for and cooperation with voluntary youth organisations is essential in meeting this goal.

When Aġenzija Żgħażagħ was established and commenced operations in 2011, the initial focus was on basic and essential support, such as the registering of voluntary youth organisations and loaning equipment and providing space for activities and events in the youth activity centres at Marsaxlokk and Dingli.

The initial investment was limited and small – in 2012 eight voluntary youth organisations received €17,000 in financial support. Nonetheless, it marked a turning point in providing substantial and sustained support for voluntary youth organisations that, until then, had received little or no support from the government.

As time went by, this essential support was expanded upon and further developed.

Schemes like ‘A4U – Assistance for Youth’ and ‘Be Active’ were introduced and, after the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Reboot’ was also launched.

These schemes focus on strengthening youth organisations by improving premises, purchasing materials and carrying projects to enhance the well-being of both young people and their communities.

On the other hand, the scheme ‘Musical Tuition’ for young people in band clubs focuses on providing instruments and musical education. Since its inception, the scheme has contributed to the cultural enrichment of youths by offering essential resources and education in the field of music.

In the last 10 years, over €1 million in funding has been invested in 420 projects in band clubs from which over 11,000 young people have benefitted. The number of projects funded in band clubs expanded from under 30 in 2014 to 57 in 2024.

The ‘A4U – Assistance for Youth’ scheme alone saw an investment of over €750,000 for 400 projects; while the ‘Be Active’ scheme saw an investment of €450,000 for 180 projects that benefited young people.

The number of projects under the ‘A4U – Assistance for Youth’ scheme expanded from under 30 in 2014 to 92 in 2024 while those funded under the ‘Be Active’ scheme expanded from 10 in 2014 to over 53 in 2024.

Overall, the government, through Aġenzija Żgħażagħ’s funding schemes, has invested over €2.75 million in support for voluntary youth organisations aimed not only at capacity building but in confronting the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last 10 years, over €1m in funding has been invested in 420 projects in band clubs from which over 11,000 young people benefited - Keith Azzopardi Tanti

Aġenzija Żgħażagħ’s ‘Invest’ scheme, which was introduced in 2022, marked a significant advance in support schemes and structures for voluntary youth organisations.

‘Invest’ provides an operational grant to help voluntary youth organisations further develop the services they provide to young people.

A voluntary youth organisation’s membership determines the maximum annual allocation of the operational grant.

Organisations that, at application phase, prove that they have 300 young people as members or more are entitled to up to €60,000 over a three-year period, with the maximum annual grant not exceeding €20,000.

For the other eligible organisations, the budget allocation over three years is €36,000.

The maximum allocation per year is €12,000.

In 2022, there were 16 requests for funding, of which nine were allocated an operational grant between 2023-2025, an investment of almost €400,000.

‘Invest’ will also facilitate enhanced cooperation and mutual support between voluntary youth organisations and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ through the provision of training for youth workers and advice on youth policy development, human resource management and capacity building.

The ‘Invest’ scheme represents the realisation of an ambition long pursued by both the government and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ’s sustained and substantial support for the voluntary youth sector to enable it to plan and enhance the quality of support and services they provide young people.

The voluntary youth sector has for long played a recognised and pivotal role in supporting young people in Malta and Gozo through out-of-school and non-formal learning activities.

For most of the time, the voluntary youth sector received little or no support from the government.

However, over the past 10 years, that situation has radically changed.

In the last two years, the government has not only greatly increased the level of financial investment but also provided a management and structured support framework that will afford voluntary youth organisations financial security and the capacity and resources to tackle the many challenges that lie ahead.

Youths are the true catalysts of change.

For many years, the youth sector has been left aside from the country’s plans, lacking long-term vision by the government of the day.

The parliamentary secretariat for youth has played a pivotal role in ensuring a substantial increase in financial support and commitment. This ensures not only a brighter present and future for our youths but also for our country.

Keith Azzopardi Tanti is the Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Research and Innovation within the Ministry for Education.