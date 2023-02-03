President George Vella called for more investment in cancer treatment and care on Friday, amid an increase in patients over the past few years.

Speaking during the National Cancer Platform conference themed ‘Uniting our voice and taking action’, Vella reflected on the number of patients using cancer treatment in Malta and how in the years to come, such numbers might increase.

The annual event took place a day before World Cancer Day, which is marked on February 4.

The president, a doctor by profession, reflected on how in the past, life expectancy was shorter, crippled with diseases for which there was no prevention and cure. Today, with the use of antibiotics, advanced technology, and medicine, most infectious diseases can be controlled.

“Now we face different challenges, those that come from degenerative diseases as well as cancer diseases,” he said.

“It is likely that the fact that we are living longer is a contribution to all this. Today, cancer is the primary cause of 30% of all deaths in our country.”

Statistics show there are around 2,500 new cases of cancer a year in Malta, though below the average in European countries.

According to statistics, the most common cancer in men (locally) are prostate, lung, and bowel cancer; while breast, intestine, and uterus cancer are more common in women.

“Early treatment for our patients and more use of sophisticated medicines means our cancer patients are living longer,” he said.

He added that, in general, patients who start early treatment have a 50% chance to add another 10 years to their life span.

“This in itself is good, but it automatically leads to the need for stronger investment, in resources, both financial resources and human resources,” he said.

Vella said patients not only worry about their health but also the financial burden the illness has on them and their families, especially if they have young children to take care of.

“The problems these patients face are multi-faceted," he said, adding that the situation becomes more complicated when a patient's disease progresses and they are in need of more personalised treatment and care.

“This treatment, from the moment a patient finds out they have cancer, and during the time they are treated, involves large costs, the majority of which are paid for by the government thanks to the comprehensive health system we have in our country.”

Vella thanked the great contribution provided by the large number of voluntary organisations and associations which provide and help cancer patients.

He also praised and thanked the health workers who are dedicated to providing a service to those cancer patients.