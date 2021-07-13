Malta Freeport Terminals this year consolidated its position as a leading state-of-the-art terminal with another major investment: dedicating €20m to its final two mega max quay cranes which will be in operation this summer, presenting Malta Freeport with a five megamax crane formation and enhancing the facility's capability to handle the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 23,000 TEUs.

The latest cranes - completing a fleet of six megamax quay cranes - were acquired from world leading manufacturers Liebherr Container Cranes and feature outstanding specifications including outreach of 72m, an air draft of 54m, twin-lift spreader capability and the ability to stack rows an 11-containers-high onto these vessels.

Large container ships calling regularly at the Freeport are not just impressive in terms of size - spanning some 400 metres in length - but also because those operated by CMA-CGM are now more environmentally-friendly than ever; utilising LNG power, which reduces CO2 emissions by 20 per cent. Noise has also been reduced at the facility with the installation of quieter equipment and crane alarm systems.

The Freeport has also added prestigious services to its portfolio: It is now among the weekly ports of call on the French Asia Line Service (FAL 1), which connects Europe to Asia through the operation of CMA CG M's nine LNG-powered container ships which are the largest in the world with a capacity of 23,000 TEUs.

MSC has also increased its operations from Malta and is operating various mainline services including Canada Express Service 1, California Express and Indus Express as well as the New NEMO Service with CMA CGM.

Malta Freeport has now invested more than €300m since the facility was privatised in 2004, upgrading virtually all areas of the operation: from significantly increased reefer slots and new yard cranes, tugs and tractors to the installation of the latest IT and semi-automation technology. This crucial investment affirms Malta Freeport as one of the few exclusive ports in Europe which have the physical capability to operate the latest class of megamax vessels. It has also met the safety and logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providing links to 110 ports worldwide - 55 of which are in the Mediterranean - it is an essential hub for both the local and international business community.