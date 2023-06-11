Football used to be known as a man’s game at the time of its inception, however, in this day and age, it has become the sport of men, women, and children of all ages.

At the launch of new football academy NxtEra, co-founders Andre Schembri and Luigi Fenech went as far as saying that teaching boys and girls from the age of five is crucial for the development of future Maltese players.

“NxtEra is not just a football school but is also a system we would like to introduce in order to change the culture of how we look at football,” former Malta international Schembri said.

“We’ll be basing everything on three pillars: quality coaching, where the coach is not the process but someone who follows the methodology and adopting it to the athlete in front of them as at those ages, development is what’s important.

“The second thing is parent education – one of my favourite parts – as I know that as parents our first instinct is always to protect our children and we need to educate parents because, at the end of the day, we feel for the children.

