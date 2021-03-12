The Delicata winery, the country’s foremost advocate of its two native and endemic grape varieties, is proclaiming March 20 henceforth as Malta’s National Girgentina and Ġellewża Day.

After all, with this ultra-local grape tandem, impossible to find anywhere else in the world, Malta has a unique story to tell.

If widespread varieties like Chardonnay and Cabernet can have their own appreciation day, then so should Malta’s very own, super-rare Girgentina and Ġellewża grapes!

Delicata invites everyone to join in the national celebration of the grapes’ special place in the nation’s culture and winemaking history.

The timing couldn’t be more befitting. March 20 marks the beginning of spring, which coincides with the vernal equinox when, at sunrise, the sun beams with precision through the Ħagar Qim and Mnajdra temples, signalling nature’s rebirth.

It’s the supreme moment of light, when life starts all afresh in the Delicata domaine of over 200 vineyards that, until now, have been lying in wait to break out of their bright-green buds.

Girgentina and Ġellewża are more than Delicata’s star grape varieties used for their award-winning Girgentina and Ġellewża Frizzantes and the winery’s popular Medina labels. Over the years, the two all-Maltese grapes have in their own right become intrinsic to the identity of Malta itself.

There’s good reason why wine lovers from around the world are drawn to Girgentina and Ġellewża: the wines are delicious and their very approachable character speaks to the hospitable nature of the Maltese.

Delicata invites everyone to raise a glass on March 20, not just to clink to the flavour, elegance and quality of Malta’s grapes, but in celebration of the heritage and wonders of the Maltese archipelago.

Join the Delicata winery on Malta’s National Girgentina and Ġellewża Day and toast to the Maltese people who bring the country and its wines to life. And most of all, say cheers or saħħa to the health of everyone from every corner of the world who is raising a glass of Delicata wine with you.

Be part of #MaltaGrapesDay. Though we may still be apart physically, with Girgentina and Ġellewża, we unite in spirit.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of marketing and an award-winning wine writer.