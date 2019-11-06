HSBC Malta together with HSBC Group Global Contact Centre, located in Swatar, are inviting the public to join an initiative to support over 150 men who are currently living in hostels as they recover from mental health issues, homelessness, and addiction.

In the run-up to International Men’s Day on November 19, the bank and its employees will be collecting toiletries and other essentials to help the residents of these hostels. Members of the public who would like to donate and support this initiative are kindly directed to contact Glenn Bugeja on 7900 4308 or Carl Lautier on 9923 2035.

The organisations being supported through this initiative are: Dar Franġisk, Dar Victoria, YMCA – Dar Niki Cassar, Aġenzija Sedqa – Dar l-Impenn and the Richmond Foundation’s facilities in Paola, Qormi, Mosta and Kappara, and Dar Papa Franġisku. A number of these organisations also require gardening and maintenance tools as well as gym equipment in order to help residents better establish themselves within society.

Glenn Bugeja, manager, corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta, said: “On the occasion of International Men’s Day, HSBC is actively working to raise awareness on men in our society who are facing difficult situations and who need our support. Following the success of a similar initiative which HSBC organised for International Women’s Day, when we supported women facing these same challenges, we are now encouraging employees at the bank, at the HSBC Group Global Contact Centre, in Swatar, and the public to join forces and together donate new or second-hand items to help the residents of these homes with basic daily commodities.”