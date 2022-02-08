Simone Inzaghi was on Tuesday handed a one-match ban for a tunnel tirade directed at referee Marco Guida in the aftermath of a painful Milan derby defeat.
Serie A said in a statement that Inter boss Inzaghi had been handed the ban and a 15,000 euro fine for targeting Guida with “gravely disrespectful” comments near the San Siro changing rooms following his team’s 2-1 loss to Milan on Saturday.
Inzaghi bemoaned Olivier Giroud’s equaliser for Milan, which came after more than 70 minutes of Inter supremacy and was preceded by what Inzaghi thought was a foul on Alexis Sanchez.
