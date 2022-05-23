Simone Inzaghi will count his first season at Inter Milan as a success even though he conceded the Serie A title to local rivals AC Milan, as his team’s chances of retaining their crown were in doubt last summer.

The 46-year-old will point to the Italian Cup and Super Cup, both won against arch rivals Juventus in dramatic style, and qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League which had eluded his predecessor Antonio Conte in his two years in charge at the San Siro.

Former Lazio forward Inzaghi has repeatedly said that the Inter hierarchy asked him for a top four spot and to reach the Champions League knockouts after taking over from Conte.

And last week he even told reporters that he would “rather drop points at home and advance in the Champions League”.

