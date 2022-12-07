Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said that he was positively impressed by the warm hospitality shown by the Maltese officials and fans and hopes that this short training camp here will help the team arrive for the Serie A restart next month in the best possible shape.

The Nerazzurri coach was speaking to the media just a day after the Serie A club played their first friendly in Malta when they beat Gżira United 6-1 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

They will play their second friendly against Red Bull Salzburg at the Tony Bezzina Stadium this evening (kick-off: 6pm).

Inzaghi said that he was pleased with his team’s efforts against a Gżira United side which he believed had a good level of football.

