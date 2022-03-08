Simone Inzaghi says his Inter team are going to Anfield aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals despite the odds being firmly against them against red-hot Liverpool.

Inter fell 2-0 to the Reds at the San Siro in the last month after matching Jurgen Klopp’s side for three quarters of the match but failing to get past a superb backline marshalled by Virgil van Dijk.

The defeat leaves Inzaghi with the unenviable task of trying to become just the second ever team to overturn a two-goal home leg deficit in a knockout tie, against a Liverpool team which has won its last 12 matches and not lost at home in a year.

