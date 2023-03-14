Simone Inzaghi is in the firing line as his Inter side travel to Porto trying to make the last eight of the Champions League and turn a depressing tide of bad results away from home.

Friday’s 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Spezia was the latest poor effort away from the San Siro and left Inter once again 18 points behind champions-elect Napoli.

Inzaghi and his team were booed and insulted by the Inter fans present at the Stadio Picco, who had to watch the son of AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini slot home the opening goal.

Inter have only held on to second place in Italy’s top flight thanks to Lazio failing to win at Bologna on Saturday, but their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League is being damaged by their dreadful away form.

Inzaghi said “we won’t be able to sleep” after Friday’s hugely disappointing eighth loss of the Serie A season, which took their tally of goals conceded to 24 in 13 league away matches.

