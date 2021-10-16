Simone Inzaghi takes defending Serie A champions Inter Milan to former club Lazio this weekend, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma travel to a resurgent Juventus who are hoping to climb back into title contention.

Free-scoring Inter, unbeaten through seven matches with five wins and two draws, have plundered a league-high 22 goals — the club’s best return at this stage of a season since 1950-51.

But the late return of Argentina duo Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa from Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Peru in Buenos Aires could leave Inzaghi without two key attackers.

