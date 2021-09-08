All Afghan athletes who competed in the recent Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, as well as two hoping to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, are “outside the country”, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said Wednesday.

The new Taliban interim government began work in Afghanistan on Wednesday, after the militant group ousted the US-backed administration on August 15.

Bach said the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee had already expressed concerns for its athletes on August 8, the day of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

