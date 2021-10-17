The International Olympic Committee on Saturday hit out at FIFA’s controversial plans to hold the men’s football World Cup every two years, expressing concerns on the impact it could have on other sports.

The project, which has the backing of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who now works for FIFA, has come in for heavy criticism from continental federations UEFA and CONMEBOL, as well as coaches and pundits.

The IOC added its voice to those opposing the proposals, saying that many sports federations had spoken out against the idea.

“The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) takes note of FIFA’s plans to change the football competition schedule and to hold the World Cup every two years,” the IOC said in a statement.

