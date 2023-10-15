International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach refused to rule out standing for another term as several members called Sunday for a change of rules that would let him extend his time in office.

The German was elected for a first eight-year term in 2013 and re-elected for a further four-year spell in 2021.

Allowing the 69-year-old former Olympic fencing champion to remain in the post beyond 2025 would require a change to the Olympic Charter.

Nevertheless, there were several calls for Bach to continue during Sunday’s opening day of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.

Luis Mejia Oviedo, the president of the Dominican Republic Olympic Committee, hailed Bach’s speech during Saturday’s opening ceremony when he announced plans to look at creating an eSports Games.

