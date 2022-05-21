The International Olympic Committee will reassess “step by step” the fate of Russian athletes excluded from most international competitions after the invasion of Ukraine, IOC president Thomas Bach said Friday.

“We have to take it step by step. We don’t know how the political situation evolves, we hope that there will be peace soon, hopefully as soon as possible,” Bach told IOC members at a meeting in Lausanne.

While most international federations followed the IOC’s recommendation in February to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, the question is already being asked over their participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

