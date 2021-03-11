Competitors at this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be offered coronavirus vaccines bought from China, Olympic chief Thomas Bach announced Thursday in a significant move for the holding of the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games.

The Chinese Olympic Committee have made “an offer to make additional vaccine doses available to participants for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022”, Bach said.

“The IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines for the Olympic and Paralympic teams,” he added.

