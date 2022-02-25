The International Olympic Committee, angry at the Russian invasion of Ukraine breaching the ‘Olympic Truce’, on Friday urged all international sports federations to cancel their forthcoming events in Russia.

“The IOC EB (executive board) today urges all international sports federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus,” read the IOC statement.

“They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority.”

The IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) both condemned the breach on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full scale invasion.

