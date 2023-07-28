The International Olympic Committee urged sports federations to show sensitivity when handling contests between Ukrainian athletes and Russians competing as neutrals, following Thursday’s disqualification of Ukraine’s Olha Kharlan at the World Fencing Championships.

Four-time sabre world champion Kharlan was disqualified in a decision labelled “absolutely shameful” by the Ukrainian presidency for not shaking the hand of her beaten Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, who was competing at the championships in Milan as a neutral.

Kharlan, 32, had only been given the green light to fight earlier in the day, after the Ukraine sports ministry changed its previous policy of barring athletes from facing Russians or Belarusians competing as neutrals.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com