IoD Malta’s first 08:59 Club event of 2020 is on ‘Sustainable Leadership: Solutions for Sustainable Business’, at EY Malta on February 27 at 7.30am. It will be moderated by Mapfre Middlesea chairman Martin Galea.

This first IoD Malta event of 2020 brings together three leading voices in sustainable leadership to give directors the knowledge to address key sustainability challenges in a practical way.

The three distinguished speakers, Roberta Lepre, Nadia Theuma and Leonie Baldacchino, will help directors to understand how to translate complex sustainability trends into strategic business decisions. This breakfast session will focus on capacity-building for Malta’s directors to lead on sustainability issues.

Participants will be encouraged to review their current business models and set a vision for what success looks like in the future, leaving IoD Malta’s 08:59 Club event with the inspiration, understanding and confidence to define and respond to pressing social, economic and environmental priorities.

Lepre is the founder and director of Weave Consulting, the CSR Specialists, a boutique firm which works with companies to achieve profitability through sustainability and helps them have a more positive social and environmental impact. She is a member of the IoD Malta Governance Board and of the Sigma Foundation.

Theuma is Paragon Europe’s executive director with consolidated experience in project management especially linked to regional branding and development. She is an international speaker and an established author with over 30 peer-reviewed papers and recently was a key speaker in Brussels within a joint conference with ecoDa, PwC and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development on ‘Looking beyond financial performance’. The overall conclusion from that important conference was that businesses should lead the path towards long-term sustainability and not wait for legislators.

Baldacchino is director and senior lecturer at the Edward de Bono Institute for the Design and Development of Thinking at the University of Malta, where she has been lecturing on entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation since 2008. She coordinates various entrepreneurship-related incentives at the University of Malta, including the Global Entrepreneurship Week events hosted locally by The Edward de Bono Institute and the entrepreneurship module on the Degree Plus programme. Her research focuses on various aspects of entrepreneurship, including the psychology of entrepreneurship; social, sustainable and inclusive entrepreneurship; and entrepreneurship education.

The moderator, Galea, is well known among environmentalists and those actively involved in sustainability through his work as president of Din l-Art Ħelwa, and as the editor of The Malta Independent. During his time at Din l-Art Ħelwa, he led a number of significant initiatives including opposing development projects, signing up to create the national park Il-Majjistral Nature and History Park and lobbying in favour of the environment against hunters, among a plethora of initiatives.

For more information, e-mail mtc@iodmalta.com or call on 7990 6252.