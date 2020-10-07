IoD Malta's next webinar on October 29 will focus on the value that can flow from improving the way boards work, with 'Chairing the Board for better business performance' that will have two prominent chairs and a CEO on the speaker panel – Sonny Portelli, Norman Aquilina and Tony Mahoney – to discuss what makes a good chair, and, by extension, a well-performing board that delivers better business performance.

An effective chair provides leadership not to the company but to the board, enabling it to function as the highest decision-making body in the organisation. The chair is responsible for and represents the Board, while the CEO is responsible for the company. That crucial distinction makes the chair’s job very different from the CEO’s, and it calls for specific skills and practices which will be examined and articulated by the distinguished panel moderated by IoD Malta chair Edwin Ward.

Norman Aquilina was appointed group chief executive of Farsons Group in July 2010 and has since then led the group’s management team towards the building-up of a more competitive business model along with consistent profitable growth. Farsons Group consists of Simonds Farsons Cisk, Quintano Foods, Farsons Beverage Imports, Food Chain, Farsonsdirect and Ecopure.

Sonny Portelli is the former non-executive chairman for HSBC Bank Malta Plc. and is currently on the board of BMIT Technologies Plc., chairing the audit committee. He previously held the position of chairman at Air Malta Plc, chairman of GO Plc and chairman at Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

Tony Mahoney is chairman at St Julian's Advisory Ltd, leading a team of specialists advising on mergers, acquisitions, and growth financing. He is chairman of IT company Computime and mobility, transport and logistics-led group Michael Debono and sons Limited the local representative of Toyota. He also chairs the recently established St Julian’s Maritime Finance Ltd. Mahoney has more than 35 years of banking experience. He was an HSBC group general manager and deputy CEO, Continental Europe and CEO at Bank Dhofar in Oman. He has led operations generating profits in excess of $3 billion per year and managed some 31,000 people over 21 countries.

Edwin Ward is chair of IoD Malta branch and chair of WX2, an international advertising and PR company representing and advising clients in regulated entities, as well as chair of WX2 Business Hubs Network, a cluster of private office units. Ward was formerly a chairman and CEO in the global network of Ogilvy & Mather International.

Through this IoD Malta webinar on Thursday, October 29 at 2pm, attendees will discover that boards can truly fulfill their mission; to monitor performance, advise the CEO, and provide connections with a broader world, as a robust team whose members know how to combine effectively to achieve outstanding business performance.

Register for IoD's webinar by e-mailing mtc@iodmalta.com.