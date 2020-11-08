The Institute of Directors Malta Branch (IoD) has announced a webinar to take place on Thursday, November 26 with a talented panel of local and international speakers to discover the greatest hidden asset for the boardroom.

Speakers for this one-of-a-kind webinar are former IoD global chair Charlotte Valeur; Dr Elona Prroj, board member in the leadership of World Vision Albania and Kosovo; and, Caroline Buhagiar Klass, head of human resources and corporate sustainability at HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. who is also a board member on the Tigné Mall plc and is co-chair on the HSBC Malta Foundation. IoD chair Edwin Ward will moderate.

A well-constituted diverse board can help owners transform their business from a family business to a business ready for accelerated growth and external capital. Businesses with effective governance generally have access to cheaper capital and financing and the value of the company increases.

Businesses with effective governance generally have access to cheaper capital and financing and the value of the company increases

Without a core governance structure in place, family businesses often mix up two things: The dividends that family shareholders get as owners and the job prospects and salaries for family members who are working in the business. A board experienced in family enterprises can mediate and optimise both, and help implement the systems that ensure the sustainability of their business across generations.Using a diversified and skilled board to approve business plans need not compromise agility and speed-to-market. In fact, boards with the optimal composition and cognitive diversity can provide valuable counsel, well-considered and impartial judgment and support new initiatives with dramatic impact.

Valeur has over 35 years of experience in finance, primarily as an investment banker. She has an extensive portfolio career with a number of non-executive directorships and chair roles, as well as delivering training globally in governance best practice and advising boards on corporate governance through her company Global Governance Group.

Prroj is vice president of the Evangelical Alliance of Albania. Elona’s personal and corporate experience brings a new range of insights to boardrooms, including the value of gender diversity, tolerance for differing opinions and consensus-building. Last month, she received the Mother Teresa Medal from the President of Albania in recognition of her social and humanitarian contributions in the country.

Buhagiar Klass, is a non-executive director of Tigné Mall plc and a member of the audit and remuneration committees. Caroline is a seasoned business professional who has worked with STMicroelectronics in Malta, France, Italy and the US. In 2010 she moved to Singapore where she joined AXA Insurance Group as regional head of talent, learning and development, covering the Asia Pacific region. Caroline is now the head of human resources and corporate sustainability at HSBC Bank Malta plc.

Ward, the IoD’s moderator is chair of WX2 Group, an international advertising and PR company representing and advising clients in regulated entities, and chair of subsidiary WX2 Business Hubs, a network of private office spaces.

Through this webinar on Thursday, November 26 at 2pm, participants will gain insight and access into one of the most underutilised resources available to boards that can help to drive value-added in the business, contribute to growth and enhance business performance.

To register, send an e-mail to mtc@iodmalta.com.