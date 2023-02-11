BIRKIRKARA 3

Iorio 16, 47; Cabrera 41

GUDJA UNITED 1

Nagamatsu 83

BIRKIRKARA A. Sylla-6, O. Iorio-7.5 (90 N. Cross), D. Pires-6.5 (77 M. Fedele), A. Alves-6 (68 A. Ciolacu), P. Mbong-7 (77 J. Valletta), K. Zammit-6, C. Attard-5.5, E. Cabrera-6.5, S. Zibo-6, A. Coppola-6, D. Ribeiro-6.5 (90 M. Gambin).

GUDJA UNITED G. Zammit-7, A. Prates-6, T. Nagamatsu-6.5, V. Plut-6.5, J. Arthur-6, N. Micallef-5.5, K. Micallef-6, H.Vella-5.5 (75 J. Attard), M. Muchardi-6, N. Navarrete-6 (68 S. Attard), F. Zuniga-6.

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Pires, Vella, Cabrera, N. Micallef.

BOV Player of the match Osvaldo Iorio (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara went level on points with Gzira United in second place after comfortably beating Gudja United 3-1 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Giovanni Tedesco’s Stripes featured five different players from their draw against Valletta. Enrico Pepe and Matteo Fedele were relegated to the bench, while goalkeeper Giacomo Nava, Kevin Tulimieri, and Yannick Yankam watched from the stands.

In their place were Amara Sylla, Osvaldo Iorio, Diego Pires, Paul Mbong and Denis Ribeiro.

