Electric motorbike-sharing service IoScoot is celebrating its first anniversary in Malta.

When it was launched in 2018, it introduced an innovative mobility solution to the islands. The service has since become a popular way of travelling, with over 400 weekly rentals in the last two months.

IoScoot operates through a pay-per-use platform and a fully electric fleet of 70 bikes, strategically stationed between St Julian’s and Valletta, including the University of Malta. It is a flexible, convenient and ecologically friendly alternative to private transport, delivering quick and economical travel, reducing commuters’ carbon footprint.

Through the intermodal Meep travel app, the electric motorbikes can be easily located and activated on demand, without any subscription or contract. Users simply need to register for the service on the Meep app, uploading their moped driving licence, which is validated within 24 hours.

Tallinja Card holders can also link their account to IoScoot through the Meep app. They can pay for their rides with the credit on the Tallinja Card and enjoy a discounted rate of 20 cents per minute.