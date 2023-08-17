Gaming consultant Iosif Galea has been extradited from Germany and appeared in court on Thursday charged with financial crime and misuse of electronic equipment.

Galea, who had been wanted by German authorities over tax evasion in 2021, was arrested last year while on holiday in Italy with a group that included former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Galea, 42, from Siġġiewi, pleaded not guilty to a string of charges including money laundering, financial crimes as a public official and misuse of electronic equipment. He was remanded in custody.

Times of Malta previously reported that Galea was wanted in Malta over an alleged racket involving leaked information from the gaming regulator.

Iosif Galea was arrested in Germany while on holiday with a group of people that included former prime minister Joseph Muscat. File photo: Instagram

Although Malta issued an arrest warrant for him in May of 2022, he first faced investigators in Germany over separate charges.

Galea.who was formerly employed by the Malta Gaming Authority, arrived in Malta from Germany on Thursday morning on a European Arrest Warrant issued by local authorities.

Some of the charges date back to 2012. A request for bail was objected to in view of the gravity of the offences and the fear of tampering with evidence.

His lawyer Edward Gatt countered that Galea had served his prison term in Germany and had insisted on returning to Malta.

After a year and a half in the foreign jail, he longed to go home.

Attorney General lawyer Francesco Refalo said that if the court were to grant bail, it was to impose adequately stringent conditions.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Noel Bartolo turned down the request in view of the risk of tampering with evidence and also the nature of the offences.

Galea, who, until last year, ran his own consultancy firm, was previously a compliance officer at the Malta Gaming Authority when it was still called the Lotteries and Gaming Authority.

Times of Malta previously reported that Maltese investigators believed he has since received sensitive insider information from within the regulator and may have passed this on to interested parties.

The court also upheld a request for a freezing order over all assets of the accused.

Attorney General lawyer Francesco Refalo prosecuted together with Inspectors Marcus Cachia and Brian Paul Camilleri. Lawyer Edward Gatt was defence counsel.