Melita Limited has launched melita.io, a new brand dedicated to delivering Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to businesses across Europe. This development positions melita.io in a fast-growing sector, providing solutions which include multiple packages designed for IoT operations, various connectivity options and a portal designed specifically for IoT connectivity management.

Over recent months Melita has already built up a client base in the IoT sector, particularly in Malta, Italy and Germany. Services are being provided to businesses operating in sectors such as car-pooling and fleet management, waste management and digital healthcare. In Malta the availability of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) coverage brings added advantages which extend the possibilities of IoT technology. These include being able to connect sensors deep underground in spaces like cellars or car parks or facilitating the use of sensors with very low energy consumption, resulting in a battery life of up to 10 years.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita, said: “The great benefit of IoT is the efficiency gains it generates. For example, if the machines in a factory are connected, they will tell you when they need maintenance. This means that maintenance work will only happen when necessary, without the need for regular checks, enabling time and cost savings. Through such services, Melita is implementing its strategy to enable our customers to fully embrace the digital economy, now and in the future.”

Other uses of IoT, which could soon become commonplace, include intelligent traffic lights which adapt to live traffic conditions in order to improve the flow of vehicles, and irrigation systems which turn on and off when really required, reducing water waste and improving agricultural yields.

Malcolm Briffa, director of business services at Melita, added: “Our plans and management portal are designed to be simple and transparent. We have carefully selected the essential features required to enable clients to manage their IoT business without adding the complexity of larger proprietary systems. Choosing the right plan and options is straightforward, and once a client is logged in to the portal the process is intuitive and therefore very easy to use.”

More information on the melita.io IoT connectivity plans and portal is available from the website www.melita.io.