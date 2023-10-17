An agreement between market operators to geo-block activation keys for an online platform may breach EU competition law, irrespective of any intellectual property rights considerations, the EU’s General Court has recently confirmed.

As a rule, EU competition law prohibits agreements between independent market operators which are intended to or, in fact, restrict competition. EU anti-trust law admits only limited exceptions to this general rule and the prohibition applies to both horizontal and vertical agreements.

Whereas horizontal agreements are agreements concluded between actual or potential competitors operating at the same level of the supply chain, vertical agreements are agreements between firms operating at different levels, such as between a manufacturer and its distributor. The European Commission together with national competition authorities seek to ensure adherence by operators within the EU internal market with such competition rules.

An investigation was launched by the European Commission into alleged anti-competitive conduct by the operator of Steam platform, Valve and five game publishers. The conduct in question related to agreements which these operators had in place intended to restrict cross-border sales of certain Steam video games by preventing publishers’ distributors from responding to unsolicited requests from distributors or users located outside the territory of certain European Economic Area (EEA) countries.

These restrictions were put in place by means of geo-blocked Steam keys which prevented users located outside the designated countries from activating the video games at issue.

The Commission concluded that the relevant agreements were in breach of EU competition law since by agreeing to such geo-blocking, the operators were unlawfully restricting cross-border sales of certain PC video games that are compatible with the Steam platform. Valve brought an action before the EU’s General Court, seeking to have the decision annulled in so far as it is concerned.

Alluding to previous jurisprudence on the matter, the General Court observed that EU competition rules capture all types of agreements, that is, both horizontal and vertical, which distort competition on the EU’s internal market. This applies irrespective of the market on which the parties operate, and it is sufficient for the commercial conduct of only one of the parties to be affected by the terms of the relevant arrangements for a breach of anti-trust law to be established.

The court proceeded to dismiss the claims made by Valve to the effect that it should not be found liable for a breach of competition rules since this it did not play the role of ‘facilitator’ of the cartel among other undertakings active on another market.

Valve sought to argue that, in reaching its decision, the Commission failed to take into account copyright considerations. It claimed that technical measures, such as the geo-blocking of Steam keys, are expressly authorised by the EU’s Copyright Directive and cannot be categorised as a restriction of competition. Thus, the game publishers were perfectly entitled to use territory control measures to prevent unauthorised communication to the public of their Steam video games in part of the territory of the EEA.

The court affirmed that the mere fact that an agreement involves intellectual property rights does not preclude the application of EU competition rules. It observed that, in its decision, the Commission did not shed any doubt on the possibility for publishers to grant their distributors’ licences which are limited to the territory of certain EEA countries.

The illegality revolved around the fact that the conduct at issue related to additional measures, adopted by Valve and each of the publishers, intended to ensure compliance with such territorial limitations by making any sale or any use of the video games at issue outside the territory of certain EEA countries impossible.

The court affirmed that while the grant of licences, including exclusive licences, is not contrary to EU competition law, additional measures aimed at ensuring compliance with the territorial limitations on the exploitation of those licences may be considered as anti-competitive and illegal.

Upon analysing the facts at hand, the General Court observed that the geo-blocking implemented by the operators sought to prevent the video games, distributed in certain countries at low prices, from being purchased by distributors or users located in other countries where prices are much higher. Hence, geo-blocking was not intended to protect the copyright of the publishers of the PC video games, but rather to eliminate parallel imports of those video games and protect the high royalty amounts collected by the publishers, or the margins earned by Valve.

The court emphasised that copyright is intended only to ensure for the relevant right holders, protection of the right to exploit commercially the marketing or the making available of their work, by the grant of licences in return for payment of remuneration. However, it does not guarantee them the opportunity to demand the highest possible remuneration or to engage in conduct such as to lead to artificial price differences between the partitioned national markets. Such partitioning and such an artificial price difference to which it gives rise are irreconcilable with the EU’s internal market policy.

Reconciling rights emanating from different EU laws is often no easy task. Nonetheless, as the above judgment shows, intellectual property rights cannot be used as a means to circumvent competition law and the objective of same, particularly the objective of ensuring that EU citizens’ right to benefit from the freedoms of an internal market, remains at all times safeguarded.

Mariosa Vella Cardona is an independent legal consultant specialising in European law.