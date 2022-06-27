Finance Incorporated Limited has announced the official launch of iPaymix, the electronic wallet app that allows users to sign up for an account and immediately send and receive money. Based in Malta, FIL is one of the largest financial institutions on the Islands and has offered Paymix Pro to the industry since 2019.

iPaymix offers a very simple and intuitive app for all smartphone users. It allows users to receive money or to add money to their account and to pay other users or merchants. For a basic account, the sign-up process is very straightforward and takes a few minutes, allowing users to send and receive money within the global iPaymix network immediately.

Cenk Kahraman, CEO of FIL, said: “As one of the biggest payments processing institutions in Malta, we have extensive experience with the nature and the volume of transactions that the community requires. We are also aware of the difficulty that many experience when requesting a traditional bank account. We created iPaymix as a solution that will allow everyone in Malta to have an electronic money account. This is a fundamental right in today’s world - most people who work in Malta receive their salary as an electronic money transfer so having an account is essential. We are very pleased to deliver this service and look forward to providing the community with the service it deserves.”

Speaking about the technical aspects of iPaymix, Savas Manyasli, CTO of FIL, stated that: “Globally, it’s one of the first digital wallet applications that uses the mobile NFC contact technology over RFID chips issued by government authorities for identity verification thus making truly instant account opening without any human intervention possible. Currently it supports most of the European Union issued Identity Cards and Passports. We are proud that we have developed the entire app in-house. Our team, entirely based in San Gwann, has developed the app after a thorough understanding of the local market. We have plenty of new features and upgrades in the pipeline as well, so users can expect to benefit from additional cutting-edge technology as we will continuously roll out new features. We can’t wait to deliver the functionality of iPaymix to anyone who lives in Malta.”

For users who need a debit card, all that’s needed is to apply for a free card within the app and this will be sent out within a few days.

iPaymix brings these benefits and more:

Anyone who currently resides in Malta can sign up

Your own account and Mastercard Debitcard in minutes

Upgrade to full functionality by supplying a utility bill and proof of wealth (your payslip)

You can send and receive money anywhere in the world

Your own Malta issued IBAN for easy transfer of money

With your Mastercard Debit card, withdraw cash from all of the Malta ATMs for free

Your funds are kept safe with European Central Banks

Free transfers between iPaymix users

A safe and secure environment for your financial transactions.

Download the app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store and sign up for your own account today!

Finance Incorporated Limited was established in Malta in 2012 and is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. Terms and conditions may be viewed by visiting www.ipaymix.com.