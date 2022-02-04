The 23rd edition of the Malta Hotels Directory has just been published, featuring a brand new section dedicated to boutique hotels.

The 128-page directory lists all licensed hotels, tourist villages, guest houses and hostels on the islands.

Several new hotels opened during the pandemic, including a handful of upscale boutique hotels, with Malta now boasting 32 boutique hotels and eight in Gozo.

2021 also saw the opening of a number of guesthouses, with the directory’s guest house category now totalling 98 properties – 87 in Malta and 11 in Gozo.

The directory, produced by Mosta-based Island Publications, is for the first time wholly digital. It may be downloaded for free from a dedicated website in a high-resolution version (weighing in at 58.7 megabytes) and a low-res version of 2.6 megabytes. It has been circulated to more than 2,600 individuals involved in Malta's travel and tourism industry both locally and abroad.

The directory may be downloaded from https://tmirabelli9.wixsite.com/mhd2022-1.