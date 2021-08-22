Ipsyon Ltd, a subsidiary of Harvest Technology plc, has appointed a new chief technology officer, Gabriel Sultana.

With more than 23 years of experience in the IT software world, Sultana was exposed to and contributed to different business sectors ranging from government digital identity and online payment systems to performance marketing and IOT. His professional growth journey shows consistent build-up in covering roles such as quality assurance engineer; technical and enterprise architect, head of architecture and technologies and chief technology officer.

Sultana has a master’s degree in information technology and management with specialisation in cloud technologies.

His journey in education also shows growth and diversification. After finishing his studies in the electronics engineering field at Fellenberg Training Centre, he continued his studies in computing and information systems, with several professional certifications along the way. These covered specialised software engineering and data science topics like big data and statistics.

“Privacy, security and regulatory shifts have become increasingly frequent and disruptive to the extent that businesses nowadays are being pushed to become nimbler and more innovative to remain relevant,” Sultana said.

He emphasised that “combining a continuous change mentality with the right technologies and modern engineering practices can help accelerate the process. Ultimately, the focus should always be the end customer. Hence during the change journey, it is important that the aim remains to bring continuous value in the products and services being offered… this means being closer to our customers, being aware of the competition and have full understanding of the data being collected and its potential use. Internally, this means a strong collaborative team that is ready to harness continuous learning and that is vested in the success of its customer.”

Godwin Caruana, CEO and CTO Harvest technology plc, said: “I would like to welcome Gabriel Sultana to Ipsyon Ltd. I am sure he will provide great technical leadership as the chief technology officer. His skills and experience will be essential for taking forward the company’s technological roadmap.”.

For more information, visit https://harvest.tech/.