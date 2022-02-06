Thousands of IPTV customers may see an interruption of their service after a judge ordered internet service providers to block access to hundreds of IP addresses in Malta which were identified as providers of illegal content.

The court ordered telecommunications companies Epic, Melita and Go to block illegal and unlicensed broadcasts of Spanish league matches in a case filed in the First Hall of the Civil Court by La Liga Nacional de Futbol Profesional against the internet service providers.

Mr Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey heard how a report prepared by the audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers identified a substantial number of IP addresses in Malta which they suspected were illegally transmitting or streaming content, specifically the First and Second Division matches of the Spanish league, without the proper licence and authorisation, in breach of intellectual property rights and violating copyright.

La Liga’s legal representative in Malta, Jacqueline Mallia, told the court that this content was being accessed in Malta via websites, mobile device apps and other software, including set-top boxes, media players, computers and other electronic devices. She said that although the internet service providers were not infringing copyright themselves, this was being done by their customers who were providing illegal content.

Access to stop to all IP addresses broadcasting Spanish league games illegally

Referring to the EU directive on the harmonisation of certain aspects of copyright and related rights, Mallia asked the court to order the internet service providers to stop access to all IP addresses that were broadcasting Spanish league games illegally.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Spiteri Bailey upheld the arguments and ordered the three internet service providers to block those who were violating La Liga rights.

The decision could impact several IPTV clients in the coming days. Go and Melita television subscribers will not be affected by this decision. TSN is the only station licensed and authorised to broadcast La Liga games in Malta. TSN subscribers will continue to watch the matches.

Sources said there were no pending cases in Malta over transmissions via IPTV of the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A.

In November 2020, Malta was among 12 countries affected by a major Italian police operation that shut down 5,500 illegal live-streaming sites and services.

The Guardia di Finanza – Italy’s police force responsible for financial crime – seized the equivalent of €10.6 million in equipment and assets from 23 suspects in what it dubbed Operation Perfect Storm.

Equipment and money was also seized in Malta, Spain and Germany, among other countries.