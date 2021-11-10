Ira Losco will return to the Manoel Island stage will a concert titled The Person I Am featuring her original repertoire spanning two decades. She will be accompanied by a string quartet as well as her dynamic band performing songs from all her albums and releases to date.

More than 65 per cent of the tickets were sold in the first 24 hours of the launch of the tickets for both the December 12 and 13 concerts.

Ira Losco has been one of the most active music artistes in Malta. With 11 publications, numerous number-one hit singles alongside music videos with millions of views, she continues to entertain audiences of any age with her music.

“It intrigued me to give life to all of my songs in different shows. I find that I connect more than ever with my audience when I am on stage performing live with my band - that is when all of my songs come alive” she said.

Ira Losco has previously sung at the Manoel, but this will be the first time she is performing a two-hour show in this Valletta venue.

She continued: “The theatre has a very special place in my heart. The first time I performed, my close (late) friend Nirvana had asked me to be part of a show and for many others following that. It is a majestic yet intimate space where the performer and audience share a connection like never before. I can’t wait to perform with my band. COVID really tried to break our spirit but we will not let anyone take music away from us. This is our gift to us and our followers.”

The event is presented by Ican Malta and supported by Arts Council Malta, Malta Tourism Authority, Festivals Malta and Event Support Scheme. More information on tickets can be found on https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt. Patrons must be vaccinated.