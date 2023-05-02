A social media post by popular singer Ira Losco promoting government agency Project Green has been reported to the Standards Commissioner for investigation.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and MEP candidate Steve Ellul over paid content commissioned to the Eurovision star.

Cassola said Losco was commissioned to write on Facebook about how happy she and her family are with Project Green.

However, nowhere did she indicate that the content was sponsored. The posts also linked to the personal social media pages of Dalli and Ellul, Cassola pointed out.

The Facebook posts tag Dalli and Project Green chief executive Steve Ellul, who is bidding for an MEP's seat in next year's European Parliament elections.

"Dalli and Ellul are using taxpayers' cash to promote their political interests," Cassola's email to the Standards Commissioner reads.

Project Green, was launched in January, on the back of a government campaign pledge to invest €700 million for urban greening projects.

Speaking to The Shift ,which first published the story, Losco said she saw nothing wrong with her actions.