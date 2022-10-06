Iran has charged former football star Ali Karimi in absentia for his support for protests over Mahsa Amini’s death in morality police custody, Iranian media have reported.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman’s death was announced on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

The Iranian judiciary accused the former Bayern Munich midfielder of being “a prominent leader the recent riots”, Mehr news agency said on Tuesday.

