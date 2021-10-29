The Iranian football federation has requested parliament adopt a law that would overturn a ban on women attending matches in stadia, according to the body’s secretary general.

“A bill has been proposed to the Islamic national assembly by the Iranian football federation. Once it has been approved, the presence of women will be allowed,” Hassan Kamrani Far said late Thursday, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s parliament is largely dominated by ultraconservatives and religious dignitaries who remain opposed to women attending matches.

