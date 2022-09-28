Iranian international footballer Majid Hosseini expressed solidarity Wednesday with the women-led protests that erupted nearly two weeks ago, reposting a message calling on the police to put down their guns.

Hosseini, a defender who plays for Turkey’s top division side Kayserispor, reposted a cartoon on Instagram showing a woman with flowing hair walking up to an anti-riot policeman and taking off his helmet.

“Put down your gun and let this murderous demon come out of your body,” the woman tells the policeman in Farsi.

Click here for full story.