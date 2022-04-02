Having fought to win the respect of Iran’s football public, Dragan Skocic now has a World Cup showdown with England and a politically charged clash with the United States to cement his international standing.

England manager Gareth Southgate admitted he knew little about the Iranian team his side will face on the opening day of the World Cup after they were put together in Group B at Friday’s draw in Doha.

England have been too busy with their own matches, he said.

“We know that they finished ahead of South Korea and if they have done that we know they have some pretty good players.”

