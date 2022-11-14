Iran named Sardar Azmoun, their star player who has expressed support on several occasions for the demonstrations in Iran, in their final 25-man World Cup squad on Monday.

Azmoun, who plays for German club Bayer Leverkusen, tore a calf muscle in early October and faces a fight to be fit for Iran’s first match of the tournament against England in Qatar on November 21.

The 27-year-old forward has posted several messages of support on social media for the protests in Iran that were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Hundreds have died in the unrest.

