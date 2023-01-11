Iran has protested to Iraq over the use of the name “Arabian Gulf” for a regional football competition held in the neighbouring country, state media reported Wednesday.

The Islamic republic insists the body of water should be called the “Persian Gulf” and has repeatedly raised the issue with countries and organisations that refer to it otherwise.

Iraq on Friday welcomed Arab national teams from across the region to its southern city of Basra for the 25th edition of the competition officially known as “Arabian Gulf Cup”.

More details on SportsDesk.