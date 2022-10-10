Iran has confiscated the passport of former star footballer Ali Daei, local media reported Monday, after he criticised the “repression” of protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide demonstrations since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman’s death was announced on September 16, three days after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

Daei on September 27 called on Iran’s government to “solve the problems of the Iranian people rather than using repression, violence and arrests”.

