A passion for snooker has swept Iran in recent years, a trend fans attribute largely to the country’s first internationally renowned star Hossein Vafaei, known as the “Persian Prince”.

Ever more enthusiasts in the Islamic republic have taken to the cue sport played on a billiards table, and Tehran last week hosted an Asian regional tournament.

“In the past, Iran did not have much of a place in the Asian and world championships in billiards and snooker,” said referee Mohammad Afghil Morshedi, 34, of Iran’s Bowling, Billiard and Boules Federation.

But in recent years, said Morshedi, the sport — invented by British officers in colonial-era India — “has gained many enthusiasts... and now we are among the top three teams in Asia in winning titles and medals”.

