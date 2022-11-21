Iran’s players did not sing their national anthem before their opening game of the World Cup in Qatar against England on Monday.

Ahead of the game, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide “collectively” whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in support of anti-government protesters in Iran.

The 11 Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced as their anthem rang out around the Khalifa International Stadium.

Iran has been rocked by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16.

